Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires New Stake in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,192 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alarm.com during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Alarm.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Alarm.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 1,400.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the first quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

ALRM opened at $60.30 on Friday. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $74.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.64.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $141.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.06 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 10.06%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mayo A. Shattuck III sold 17,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total transaction of $945,885.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,719,937.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $65,911.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,370.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,386 shares of company stock worth $9,543,784 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Alarm.com from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. William Blair downgraded shares of Alarm.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, video analytics, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

