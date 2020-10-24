Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.40 Million Holdings in BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BIO-TECHNE were worth $4,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in BIO-TECHNE by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 393.3% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in BIO-TECHNE by 365.8% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in BIO-TECHNE in the second quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on BIO-TECHNE in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded BIO-TECHNE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of BIO-TECHNE from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $280.80.

NASDAQ TECH opened at $268.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.37, a PEG ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. BIO-TECHNE Corp has a 12-month low of $155.17 and a 12-month high of $286.68.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $175.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.70 million. BIO-TECHNE had a net margin of 31.04% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that BIO-TECHNE Corp will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

BIO-TECHNE Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

