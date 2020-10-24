Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) PT Raised to $30.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.90% from the stock’s previous close.

GNTX has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Gentex from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.14.

Get Gentex alerts:

NASDAQ GNTX opened at $29.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.05. Gentex has a one year low of $19.48 and a one year high of $31.27. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 1.13.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Gentex had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $474.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Gentex will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 23,700 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $664,785.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,355,014.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 6,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $154,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,700 shares of company stock worth $897,075. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNTX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Gentex by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 34,910 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 1st quarter worth $1,062,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 1st quarter worth $1,214,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 1st quarter worth $2,133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Article: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.