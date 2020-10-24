Thomas C. Indelicarto Sells 613 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.46, for a total value of $125,333.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,411 shares in the company, valued at $12,147,173.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $200.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $204.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.29. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.77 and a 52-week high of $221.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79 and a beta of 0.87.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.24. VeriSign had a net margin of 63.32% and a negative return on equity of 54.86%. The business had revenue of $317.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRSN. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VeriSign during the third quarter worth $33,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in VeriSign by 117.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 163 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 535.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 254 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.75.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

