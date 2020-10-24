Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Shares Bought by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,013 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,892 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the second quarter valued at about $481,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 95.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 497,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,688,000 after acquiring an additional 243,565 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 17.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after acquiring an additional 8,348 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 58.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 48.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after acquiring an additional 20,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Charles Muth sold 10,000 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 211,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,449,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Teri L. Witteman sold 1,969 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total transaction of $248,566.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 51,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,507,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 264,187 shares of company stock worth $36,897,103 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

BYND stock opened at $171.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.18 and a 1 year high of $197.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.89. The firm has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of -2,146.63 and a beta of 2.36.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $113.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.35 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BYND shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $44.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Beyond Meat from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Beyond Meat currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.76.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, GO BEYOND, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat trademarks.

