Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Grows Stock Position in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,183 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Centene were worth $2,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Bank lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 168.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Centene during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Centene by 77.7% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its position in Centene by 58.9% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 92.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CNC opened at $67.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.50 and a 200-day moving average of $63.85. Centene Corp has a 12 month low of $43.96 and a 12 month high of $74.70. The company has a market cap of $39.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.48 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Centene Corp will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Kenneth A. Burdick sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $2,309,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total value of $87,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,378 shares of company stock valued at $7,429,016 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Centene from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Centene from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Centene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.97.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

