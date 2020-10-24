Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Cuts Stock Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lowered its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $2,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 37,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Entergy by 1,628.6% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 36,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,411,000 after buying an additional 34,200 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Entergy during the 1st quarter worth $9,603,000. AXA increased its stake in Entergy by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 150,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,127,000 after buying an additional 76,400 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Entergy by 447.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NYSE ETR opened at $108.95 on Friday. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $75.19 and a one year high of $135.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.51.
ETR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.07.
About Entergy
Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.
