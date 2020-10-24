Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Cuts Stock Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lowered its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $2,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 37,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Entergy by 1,628.6% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 36,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,411,000 after buying an additional 34,200 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Entergy during the 1st quarter worth $9,603,000. AXA increased its stake in Entergy by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 150,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,127,000 after buying an additional 76,400 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Entergy by 447.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ETR opened at $108.95 on Friday. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $75.19 and a one year high of $135.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.51.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. Entergy had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

ETR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.07.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

