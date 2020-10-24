Morris Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,603 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Morris Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,618 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,603 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 5.3% of Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 230.5% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 26.9% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 588.2% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 351 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Microsoft from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Microsoft from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Microsoft from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.05.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $216.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.52. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $132.52 and a twelve month high of $232.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1,635.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.61, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

In other Microsoft news, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $17,451,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 452,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,756,340.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $6,479,822.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,067 shares of company stock worth $35,247,737 over the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

