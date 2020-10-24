Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Lathrop Investment Management Corp

Lathrop Investment Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,050 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,351 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 6.0% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $21,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in Microsoft by 2.7% during the second quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 32,332 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,580,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth $28,720,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth $1,374,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 148,967 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 30,646 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MSFT shares. UBS Group set a $243.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.05.

In other Microsoft news, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $17,451,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 452,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,756,340.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total value of $4,846,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 122,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,904,090.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $216.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $210.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.25. The company has a market cap of $1,635.31 billion, a PE ratio of 37.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $132.52 and a 1 year high of $232.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 35.42%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

