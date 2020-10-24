Well Done LLC Sells 1,367 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Well Done LLC lowered its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,564 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,367 shares during the quarter. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 10.6% during the third quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 6,906 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 1.4% in the third quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 9,045 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 10.7% in the third quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 1,862 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 20.1% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 1.9% in the third quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 57,249 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Microsoft from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Microsoft from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Microsoft from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Fundamental Research boosted their target price on Microsoft from $212.58 to $220.41 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.05.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $216.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $210.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,635.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $132.52 and a 12-month high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

In other Microsoft news, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $17,451,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 452,720 shares in the company, valued at $98,756,340.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $3,255,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 560,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,507,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,067 shares of company stock worth $35,247,737 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

