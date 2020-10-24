Sailer Financial LLC Reduces Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Sailer Financial LLC cut its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 25.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Sailer Financial LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 230.5% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Summit Insights cut shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.05.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $216.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $132.52 and a 12-month high of $232.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,635.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.61, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.25.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 35.42%.

In other news, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $17,451,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,756,340.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $3,255,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 560,498 shares in the company, valued at $120,507,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,067 shares of company stock worth $35,247,737 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

