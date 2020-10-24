Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Has $72,000 Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 341 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth about $328,820,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Microsoft by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,872,802 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,168,090,000 after acquiring an additional 10,705,657 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 13,477,185 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,442,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,863,058 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Microsoft by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 103,523,946 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $16,326,780,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth about $178,633,000. 69.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $216.23 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $132.52 and a 1-year high of $232.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,635.31 billion, a PE ratio of 37.61, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $210.21 and its 200-day moving average is $198.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.42%.

In related news, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $17,451,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 452,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,756,340.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $3,255,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 560,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,507,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737 in the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price target on Microsoft from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Microsoft from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.05.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

