Eagle Capital Management LLC Has $7.34 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Eagle Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,918 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 621 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 3.0% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 230.5% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 26.9% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 588.2% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 351 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $216.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,635.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $132.52 and a 12-month high of $232.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.25.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Microsoft from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on Microsoft from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on Microsoft from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $233.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.05.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $6,479,822.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,014 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.59, for a total value of $3,206,840.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 545,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,509,927.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

