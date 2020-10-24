Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Buys 10,135 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,079 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 10,135 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 3.0% of Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 230.5% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter worth $45,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 26.9% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 20.1% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $216.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $210.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.25. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $132.52 and a 52 week high of $232.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,635.31 billion, a PE ratio of 37.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.42%.

In other Microsoft news, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $17,451,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 452,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,756,340.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $6,479,822.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 164,067 shares of company stock worth $35,247,737. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on MSFT. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $243.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on Microsoft from $234.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.05.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

