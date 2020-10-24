Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $1.66 Million Holdings in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,911 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 984 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $1,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COO. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. AXA lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 32,037 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $498,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $1,922,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 65,565 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $18,074,000 after purchasing an additional 20,301 shares during the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

NYSE COO opened at $356.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 63.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.82. Cooper Companies Inc has a one year low of $236.68 and a one year high of $365.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $339.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $307.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The medical device company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $578.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.11 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 11.40%. Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cooper Companies Inc will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cooper Companies from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Stephens upped their price target on Cooper Companies from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on Cooper Companies from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. TheStreet raised Cooper Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.77.

In other Cooper Companies news, CEO Robert D. Auerbach sold 2,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $888,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.54, for a total value of $348,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,038 shares of company stock worth $3,438,325. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.