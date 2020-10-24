Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,148 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 714.3% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on O. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Realty Income from $49.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on Realty Income in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Realty Income from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Friday, August 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.77.

Realty Income stock opened at $60.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a PE ratio of 41.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $84.92.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $414.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.77 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 30.30%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a oct 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.234 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.64%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

