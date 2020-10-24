Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. Purchases 180 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,862 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 230.5% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 588.2% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 351 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, July 20th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Microsoft from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Summit Insights cut Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.05.

Shares of MSFT opened at $216.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $210.21 and a 200-day moving average of $198.25. The company has a market cap of $1,635.31 billion, a PE ratio of 37.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $132.52 and a one year high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

In related news, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $17,451,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 452,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,756,340.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $3,255,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 560,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,507,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 164,067 shares of company stock worth $35,247,737. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

