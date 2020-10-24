Pacer Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,292 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Trust Services LTA lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 24,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 17.6% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 1.9% during the third quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 19,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $26,000.

OTIS stock opened at $63.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.52. Otis Worldwide has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $66.00.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Otis Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.63.

