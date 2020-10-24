Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Reduces Stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV cut its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,156 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,174 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 957.9% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 348.3% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $145.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.84. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $65.56 and a 52-week high of $153.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.74.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.21. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 16th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 28.94%.

Several analysts have commented on VMC shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $134.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Argus cut Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank lowered Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vulcan Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.06.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.