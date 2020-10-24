Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Acquires 77 Shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. AXA boosted its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 35,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,896,000 after acquiring an additional 15,573 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new stake in W W Grainger in the second quarter worth approximately $256,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in W W Grainger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $995,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in W W Grainger by 1,643.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of W W Grainger during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,611,000. 72.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GWW shares. Raymond James increased their target price on W W Grainger from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of W W Grainger in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 target price on shares of W W Grainger in a report on Monday, July 20th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of W W Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $354.21.

In other W W Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $1,025,827.20. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,909 shares of W W Grainger stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.05, for a total transaction of $5,308,349.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,707,733.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 87,378 shares of company stock worth $30,634,680 over the last quarter. 13.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GWW opened at $361.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.32. W W Grainger Inc has a 1 year low of $200.61 and a 1 year high of $392.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $362.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $324.62.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. W W Grainger had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 42.19%. W W Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that W W Grainger Inc will post 15.84 earnings per share for the current year.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

