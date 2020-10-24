Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) Position Raised by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,207 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HST. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Host Hotels and Resorts during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Host Hotels and Resorts during the second quarter worth about $45,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 64.6% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 4,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Host Hotels and Resorts alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Compass Point started coverage on Host Hotels and Resorts in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered Host Hotels and Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.92.

NYSE:HST opened at $11.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 97.00 and a beta of 1.21. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 23.29 and a quick ratio of 23.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.30.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.25). Host Hotels and Resorts had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $103.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.34 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Host Hotels and Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

Featured Article: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.