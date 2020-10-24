StrongBox Wealth LLC Buys 23 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

StrongBox Wealth LLC increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,109 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 2.6% of StrongBox Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 973,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,897,834,000 after acquiring an additional 41,652 shares in the last quarter. AXA boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.9% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 228,531 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $445,572,000 after purchasing an additional 14,788 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 99.0% in the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on AMZN shares. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $4,075.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,440.47.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,204.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,595.30 billion, a PE ratio of 123.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3,177.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,848.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 8 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3,208.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,668.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,650,303.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

