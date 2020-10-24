Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 879 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 1.8% of MONECO Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $4,075.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,600.00 price objective (up from $3,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,440.47.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $926,551.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,930,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003 in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,204.40 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3,177.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,848.15. The company has a market cap of $1,595.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.20, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.65 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

