Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Invests $37,000 in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the second quarter worth $72,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the third quarter worth $90,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the second quarter worth $108,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 28.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period.

Invesco Solar ETF stock opened at $71.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.63. Invesco Solar ETF has a one year low of $21.14 and a one year high of $78.36.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

