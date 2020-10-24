Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Sells 1,304 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. G&S Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 20.2% during the third quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $280,000. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 56.5% during the third quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $641.93, for a total transaction of $64,193.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,384,875.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George L. Sing sold 61,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.40, for a total transaction of $36,929,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 111,632 shares in the company, valued at $67,582,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,823 shares of company stock worth $99,036,079 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REGN opened at $579.81 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $299.22 and a twelve month high of $664.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $575.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $588.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.59 by $1.57. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 28.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $690.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $611.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

