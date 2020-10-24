International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 63,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,442,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,682,679,000 after buying an additional 9,300,683 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,688,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,520,000 after purchasing an additional 594,665 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,607,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103,179 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,075,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,990,000 after purchasing an additional 21,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,983,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,470,000 after purchasing an additional 482,537 shares in the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WY shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $26.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.56.

In other news, SVP James A. Kilberg sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $1,067,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 34,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total value of $984,528.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,528.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WY stock opened at $29.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $13.10 and a one year high of $31.58. The firm has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.78 and a beta of 1.96.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

