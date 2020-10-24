Zacks: Brokerages Expect Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.24 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) to announce $2.24 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Casey's General Stores’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.32 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.16 billion. Casey's General Stores posted sales of $2.49 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, December 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casey's General Stores will report full year sales of $8.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.27 billion to $8.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $9.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.94 billion to $10.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Casey's General Stores.

Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $1.18. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Casey's General Stores had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Sidoti lifted their target price on shares of Casey's General Stores from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Casey's General Stores from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Casey's General Stores from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Casey's General Stores from $177.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Casey's General Stores from $205.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Casey's General Stores presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CASY. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Casey's General Stores by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Casey's General Stores by 1,246.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Casey's General Stores in the second quarter worth $149,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Casey's General Stores during the second quarter worth $171,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Casey's General Stores in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casey's General Stores stock opened at $182.34 on Friday. Casey's General Stores has a fifty-two week low of $114.01 and a fifty-two week high of $186.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Casey's General Stores’s payout ratio is 18.03%.

Casey's General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

