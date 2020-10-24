eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Stock Holdings Lessened by Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. trimmed its stake in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 68.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 895 shares during the quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in eHealth were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in eHealth during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,426,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 217.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 9,657 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 15.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,558,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 2.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 195,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,215,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 132.1% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period.

Get eHealth alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on eHealth from $138.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum cut their price target on eHealth from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. SVB Leerink raised eHealth from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of eHealth in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on eHealth from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. eHealth presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.85.

eHealth stock opened at $76.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of -0.45. eHealth, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.15 and a 1 year high of $152.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.02 and a 200-day moving average of $96.84.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.55. The company had revenue of $94.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.93 million. eHealth had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 13.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that eHealth, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Scott N. Flanders bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.54 per share, for a total transaction of $3,577,000.00. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.06 per share, for a total transaction of $142,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,133.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 52,950 shares of company stock valued at $3,793,496 over the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

eHealth Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

See Also: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH).

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.