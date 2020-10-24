VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL) Shares Sold by Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lowered its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL) by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,130 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 16,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Fluent Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 152,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,385,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 24,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 141.8% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA ANGL opened at $30.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.95. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.13 and a 52-week high of $30.77.

