Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Makes New Investment in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

BNTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BofA Securities upgraded shares of BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioNTech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upped their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.27.

NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $88.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion and a P/E ratio of -78.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.58. BioNTech SE has a fifty-two week low of $16.12 and a fifty-two week high of $105.00.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $41.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.52 million. BioNTech had a negative return on equity of 46.77% and a negative net margin of 182.30%. The company’s revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that BioNTech SE will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 for prostate cancer; BNT113 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114, which is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; and BNT115 and BNT116 to treat other cancers, including ovarian cancer.

