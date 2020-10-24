Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Sells 2,419 Shares of Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,419 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Vereit were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Vereit by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 28,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Vereit by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 250,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 5,246 shares during the last quarter. AXA grew its stake in shares of Vereit by 903.1% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 166,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 149,800 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vereit by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,908,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,429,000 after buying an additional 5,048,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Vereit by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 308,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. BofA Securities raised Vereit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Bank of America raised Vereit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Vereit in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.75 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Vereit in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vereit presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.58.

NYSE VER opened at $6.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Vereit Inc has a 1-year low of $3.56 and a 1-year high of $10.18.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $278.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.29 million. Vereit had a negative net margin of 43.35% and a negative return on equity of 7.49%. Vereit’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vereit Inc will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.077 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Vereit’s payout ratio is 44.93%.

In other news, CEO Glenn J. Rufrano acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.33 per share, for a total transaction of $253,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,279,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,757,665.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

