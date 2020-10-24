Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Sells 2,255 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 93.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,255 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 530.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 126 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $298.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $281.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $283.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $211.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $189.35 and a 52 week high of $306.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $258.40 and a 200 day moving average of $271.32.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 1,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.28, for a total transaction of $540,141.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,308,604.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 10,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.79, for a total value of $2,805,563.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,424 shares in the company, valued at $3,848,178.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

