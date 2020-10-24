Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Decreases Holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. cut its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 33.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 130.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 131.8% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 59.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 52.7% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 97.2% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

SLB opened at $15.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a PE ratio of -2.02, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.12. Schlumberger Limited. has a twelve month low of $11.87 and a twelve month high of $41.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.01%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SLB shares. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.03.

In other news, Director Mark G. Papa bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.46 per share, for a total transaction of $291,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,549.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peuch Olivier Le bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $448,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,770 shares in the company, valued at $3,442,271.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

