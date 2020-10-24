Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Sells 130 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.3% during the second quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.7% in the third quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 18,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 22,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.2% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 6,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.4% in the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 4,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D opened at $81.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $68.17 billion, a PE ratio of 109.65, a P/E/G ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.36. Dominion Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $57.79 and a 52-week high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.63, for a total transaction of $4,031,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,101,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,777,177.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on D. Argus cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Mizuho cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.94.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

