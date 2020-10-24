Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Raises Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 1,573.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 502 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delta Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Match Group in the 3rd quarter worth $1,087,000. Congress Park Capital LLC bought a new position in Match Group in the 3rd quarter worth $1,456,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Match Group by 342.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 25,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after buying an additional 19,751 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new position in Match Group in the 3rd quarter worth $7,320,000. 89.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MTCH. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Match Group in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Match Group in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Match Group from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Match Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.79.

In related news, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.07, for a total value of $5,503,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,592,972.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jared F. Sine sold 67,881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.41, for a total transaction of $8,037,789.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,119 shares in the company, valued at $4,395,260.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 193,799 shares of company stock worth $22,181,023 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Match Group stock opened at $120.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.56 and a 1-year high of $123.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 523.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.42 and its 200 day moving average is $97.18.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Match Group had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $555.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

