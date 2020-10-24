Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Acquires 1,000 Shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Gladstone Commercial were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 13.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 8,444 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Gladstone Commercial by 43.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Gladstone Commercial by 40.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 253,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 73,006 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Gladstone Commercial by 30.6% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 61,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 14,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Gladstone Commercial by 12.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 855,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,280,000 after purchasing an additional 97,537 shares in the last quarter. 57.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

Gladstone Commercial stock opened at $17.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 7.34 and a current ratio of 7.34. The stock has a market cap of $594.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.39 and a beta of 1.03. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.59 and a fifty-two week high of $23.98.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $33.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.58 million. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 2.62%. On average, analysts predict that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a $0.1252 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.60%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GOOD shares. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.80.

Gladstone Commercial Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through June 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 186 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.