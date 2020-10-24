International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 29,039 AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 29,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in AMC Networks by 11.8% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 18.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 23.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 2.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 10.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

AMCX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of AMC Networks in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Guggenheim cut their target price on AMC Networks from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMC Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.46.

Shares of AMCX stock opened at $23.36 on Friday. AMC Networks Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.62 and a 1 year high of $47.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.87.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $1.23. AMC Networks had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 65.61%. The firm had revenue of $646.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AMC Networks Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

AMC Networks Profile

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

