International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 15,126 Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,156,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $335,262,000 after purchasing an additional 385,441 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,649,363 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $276,512,000 after buying an additional 302,365 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,676,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,652,460 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $125,207,000 after buying an additional 774,221 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,035,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $78,476,000 after buying an additional 152,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $99.53 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $26.15 and a one year high of $124.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.80, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.25.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.51. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 12.45% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 38.34%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DRI shares. MKM Partners upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Wedbush downgraded Darden Restaurants from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.91.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

