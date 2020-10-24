International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,050 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JBLU. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 10,114,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $110,248,000 after purchasing an additional 367,074 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 237.8% in the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 4,115,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897,120 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,926,506 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,800,000 after purchasing an additional 518,423 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,945,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,101,000 after purchasing an additional 743,367 shares during the period. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,162,000. 76.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JBLU stock opened at $13.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.74. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 12 month low of $6.61 and a 12 month high of $21.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.99 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.86) by ($0.16). JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $215.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.51 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 89.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

JBLU has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. JetBlue Airways has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.14.

In related news, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 8,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $90,901.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,965.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Easwaran Sundaram sold 31,824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total transaction of $411,484.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,918 shares in the company, valued at $1,472,959.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 6 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 99 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

