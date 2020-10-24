International Assets Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,597 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,663 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRO. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 29,814 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 11,661 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,256,541 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,134,000 after purchasing an additional 538,395 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth $437,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth $878,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 145,469 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 61,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRO stock opened at $4.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 3.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.30. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $14.07.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.54 million. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 16.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.67%. On average, research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $5.40 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Marathon Oil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.93.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

