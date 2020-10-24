International Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $51,000 in New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE:SNR)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE:SNR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNR opened at $4.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $339.55 million, a PE ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.70. New Senior Investment Group Inc has a 12 month low of $1.72 and a 12 month high of $8.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.59.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. New Senior Investment Group had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 3.82%. On average, analysts anticipate that New Senior Investment Group Inc will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SNR. Colliers Secur. began coverage on shares of New Senior Investment Group in a research note on Friday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Senior Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of New Senior Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of New Senior Investment Group in a research report on Friday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. New Senior Investment Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.85.

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. As of December 31, 2018, New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 133 properties across 37 states.

