International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases 2,000 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,560 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 140.9% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,057 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 7,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Terril Brothers Inc. bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CLF. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $4.75 to $5.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.86.

NYSE:CLF opened at $8.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.86 and a beta of 2.29. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc has a 1-year low of $2.63 and a 1-year high of $9.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a positive return on equity of 6.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 196.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

