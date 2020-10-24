International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys 3,000 Shares of Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) by 17.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vuzix were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VUZI. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vuzix by 0.6% during the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,085,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 7,005 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Vuzix during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vuzix during the second quarter valued at about $885,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vuzix during the second quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vuzix during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. 12.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VUZI opened at $4.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.15, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Vuzix Co. has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $5.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.21. The company has a market cap of $180.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 2.09.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. Vuzix had a negative net margin of 321.08% and a negative return on equity of 95.50%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vuzix Co. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

VUZI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Vuzix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vuzix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Vuzix from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Bradley Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vuzix in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vuzix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.67.

About Vuzix

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company offers its products in the form of smart glasses and AR glasses. Its products include monocular smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; and blade smart sunglasses for applications ranging from basic text messaging and answering the phone to overlaying mapping directions, menus, weather, events, stock quotes, video conferencing, sports updates, social feeds, bio-metrics, and others.

