International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires 60,724 Shares of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) by 185.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,724 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Oncolytics Biotech worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech during the second quarter worth $29,000. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 18.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 227.9% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 146,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 101,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oncolytics Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Oncolytics Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Oncolytics Biotech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONCY opened at $2.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 2.27. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.49 and a 1 year high of $6.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.87.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts predict that Oncolytics Biotech Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oncolytics Biotech Profile

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an immuno-oncology viral-agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. The company has collaboration agreements with Merck KGaA and Pfizer Inc to co-develop pelareorep in combination with paclitaxel and avelumab, a human anti-PD-L1 antibody for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer; and PrECOG LLC.

