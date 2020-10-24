International Assets Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in New Age Beverages Corp (NASDAQ:NBEV)

International Assets Investment Management LLC reduced its position in New Age Beverages Corp (NASDAQ:NBEV) by 51.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,875 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in New Age Beverages were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in New Age Beverages by 133.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 105,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 60,300 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of New Age Beverages by 198.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 178,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 118,400 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of New Age Beverages by 17.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 214,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 31,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of New Age Beverages by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,452,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 23,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Age Beverages in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 22.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on New Age Beverages in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut New Age Beverages from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on New Age Beverages from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBEV opened at $2.84 on Friday. New Age Beverages Corp has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $3.22. The company has a market cap of $277.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.94 and its 200 day moving average is $1.77.

New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). New Age Beverages had a negative net margin of 38.26% and a negative return on equity of 48.54%. The business had revenue of $62.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.87 million. Analysts expect that New Age Beverages Corp will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Age Beverages Company Profile

New Age Beverages Corporation, a healthy functional beverage company, engages in the development, marketing, sales, and distribution of beverages. The company offers ready to drink (RTD) tea, RTD coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

