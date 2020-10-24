International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 28,796 HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 28,796 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in shares of HP by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HPQ shares. UBS Group raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Standpoint Research raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of HP from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of HP from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of HP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.14.

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 46,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $919,399.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,286.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Kim M. Rivera sold 97,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $1,883,219.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,049,145.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HPQ opened at $19.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.37. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.54 and a 12-month high of $23.93.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 237.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

