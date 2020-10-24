International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys 5,205 Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 20.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barclays in the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Barclays by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 61,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 11,180 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Barclays by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Barclays during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Barclays by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,917,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,515,000 after acquiring an additional 53,233 shares in the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Barclays stock opened at $5.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97. Barclays PLC has a 12-month low of $3.41 and a 12-month high of $10.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a PEG ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.38.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). Barclays had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 4.04%. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Barclays PLC will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Barclays from a “sell” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Investec upgraded shares of Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, BCS upgraded shares of Barclays from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices.

