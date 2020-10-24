International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases 400 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,810,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,808,000 after acquiring an additional 931,386 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Marriott International by 213.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,882,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,803,000 after acquiring an additional 5,369,482 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Marriott International by 25.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,563,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,792,000 after acquiring an additional 516,588 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP grew its stake in Marriott International by 37.3% in the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,003,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,766,000 after acquiring an additional 544,603 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Marriott International by 6.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,919,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,592,000 after acquiring an additional 113,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MAR. BMO Capital Markets raised Marriott International from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on Marriott International from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Marriott International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Marriott International from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.48.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $101.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.74 and a beta of 1.69. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.56 and a 12-month high of $153.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.61.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 238.84% and a net margin of 2.76%. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was down 72.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.