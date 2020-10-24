International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New $181,000 Investment in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 21,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Everi during the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Everi during the second quarter worth $53,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Everi by 9.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,553,046 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,125,000 after buying an additional 138,431 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Everi during the second quarter worth $381,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Everi by 10.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 546,881 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,822,000 after buying an additional 50,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.38, for a total transaction of $93,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,672 shares in the company, valued at $794,223.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 99,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $178,800 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EVRI. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Everi from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Everi in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Everi in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Everi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.71.

Shares of NYSE EVRI opened at $9.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $820.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.49. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $14.88.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $38.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.04 million. Everi had a negative net margin of 17.78% and a negative return on equity of 3,484.76%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Everi Holdings Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Everi Holdings Inc provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

