International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New $167,000 Investment in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FVAC)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FVAC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $376,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Investors Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,236,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Institutional investors own 23.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FVAC opened at $13.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.22. Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $16.41.

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

